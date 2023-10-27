On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Priceville High School will host Randolph School in a clash between 4A teams.

Randolph School vs. Priceville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Market, AL

New Market, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Westminster Christian Academy at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hazel Green, AL

Hazel Green, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison County High School