On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Moody High School will host Southside-Gadsden High School in a clash between 5A teams.

S'side-Gadsden vs. Moody Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Moody, AL

Moody, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Victory Christian School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee County High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragland High School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

5:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

Gadsden , AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Gadsden City High School