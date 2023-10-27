Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the South Lamar High School vs. Lynn High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lynn High School will host South Lamar High School in 1A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
South Lamar vs. Lynn Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Winston County Games This Week
Addison High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
