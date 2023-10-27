In 2A play on Friday, October 27, Thorsby High School will host Vincent Middle-High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Vincent vs. Thorsby Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Chilton County High School at Pelham High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pelham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Beauregard High School at Jemison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Jemison, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at Verbena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Verbena, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden , AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montevallo, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Columbiana, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

