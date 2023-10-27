Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Vincent Middle-High School vs. Thorsby High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
In 2A play on Friday, October 27, Thorsby High School will host Vincent Middle-High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vincent vs. Thorsby Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beauregard High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden , AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.