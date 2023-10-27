Looking for information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 9? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Memphis vs. North Texas matchup, and picking Memphis (-7) over North Texas against the spread. See more analysis on those college football games, and other potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 9 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Memphis -7 vs. North Texas

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green

Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 16.2 points

Memphis by 16.2 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Charlotte +3.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Charlotte by 0.1 points

Charlotte by 0.1 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 27

October 27 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: SMU -20.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 23.3 points

SMU by 23.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 9 AAC Total Bets

Under 68.5 - Memphis vs. North Texas

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green

Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green Projected Total: 62.7 points

62.7 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 56.5 - Tulsa vs. SMU

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs Projected Total: 51.9 points

51.9 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 53.5 - Tulane vs. Rice

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls Projected Total: 56 points

56 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 9 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Tulane 6-1 (3-0 AAC) 30.7 / 19.4 398.6 / 341.6 SMU 5-2 (3-0 AAC) 36.4 / 14.6 438.0 / 285.6 UTSA 4-3 (3-0 AAC) 29.0 / 25.1 394.3 / 371.1 Memphis 5-2 (2-1 AAC) 35.6 / 22.7 416.1 / 371.1 Rice 4-3 (2-1 AAC) 34.0 / 27.4 412.3 / 383.0 Florida Atlantic 3-4 (2-1 AAC) 24.1 / 25.0 350.1 / 399.0 South Florida 4-4 (2-2 AAC) 28.0 / 34.3 437.5 / 444.1 Navy 3-4 (2-2 AAC) 18.3 / 22.1 304.9 / 362.9 North Texas 3-4 (1-2 AAC) 34.6 / 35.4 470.1 / 456.3 Tulsa 3-4 (1-2 AAC) 23.7 / 31.1 373.0 / 415.4 Charlotte 2-5 (1-2 AAC) 14.6 / 22.7 307.0 / 345.1 UAB 2-6 (1-3 AAC) 29.0 / 37.6 430.5 / 418.9 Temple 2-6 (0-4 AAC) 19.1 / 38.0 349.4 / 454.0 East Carolina 1-6 (0-3 AAC) 17.4 / 24.1 274.0 / 329.3

