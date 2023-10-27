Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the West Blocton High School vs. Dallas County High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Dallas County High School will host West Blocton High School in a clash between 4A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
West Blocton vs. Dallas County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Plantersville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Southside-Selma High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.