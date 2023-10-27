Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Westminster Christian Academy vs. New Hope High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
There is a matchup between 4A teams in New Hope, AL on Friday, October 27 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with New Hope High School hosting Westminster Christian Academy.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Westminster vs. New Hope Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Randolph School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Normal, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.