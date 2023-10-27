Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Woodville High School vs. Coosa Christian School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Coosa Christian School will host Woodville High School in a game between 1A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodville vs. Coosa Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Etowah County Games This Week
Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden , AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jackson County Games This Week
North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Grant, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Section, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.