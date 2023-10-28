Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our computer model predicts the Alabama State Hornets will beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at New ASU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Alabama State (-10.9)
|46.2
|Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.
- One of the Bulldogs' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- Games featuring the Hornets went over the point total just once last season.
Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama State
|19.3
|18
|17.5
|17
|17
|21
|Alabama A&M
|31.8
|25.9
|46.7
|13.3
|22.7
|30.3
