The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) and the Alabama State Hornets (3-3) meet at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Alabama A&M ranks 35th in total offense this year (393.6 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FCS with 393.6 yards allowed per game. Offensively, Alabama State is bottom-25, putting up just 17.3 points per game (23rd-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 18.3 points per contest (10th-best).

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legion Field

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Alabama A&M Alabama State 393.6 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.3 (119th) 263.9 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (4th) 168.3 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (81st) 225.3 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.3 (89th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has thrown for 869 yards (144.8 ypg) to lead Alabama A&M, completing 62.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Donovan Eaglin, has carried the ball 81 times for 427 yards (61 per game), scoring four times.

Ryan Morrow has carried the ball 67 times for 375 yards (53.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Cameron Young's 329 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has collected 36 catches and three touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has put up a 297-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 18 targets.

Terrell Gardner has been the target of 15 passes and hauled in 19 grabs for 286 yards, an average of 40.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has compiled 646 yards (107.7 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell is his team's leading rusher with 61 carries for 250 yards, or 41.7 per game.

Dematrius Davis has rushed for 200 yards on 42 carries.

Kisean Johnson's 471 receiving yards (78.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 35 receptions on 39 targets with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has caught 11 passes and compiled 160 receiving yards (26.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyree Saunders' seven targets have resulted in seven catches for 91 yards.

