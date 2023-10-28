The Alabama State Hornets are expected to win their game versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets went 6-4-0 ATS last season.

Games featuring the Hornets went over the point total just once last season.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.

One of the Bulldogs' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18.0 17.5 17.0 17.0 21.0 Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.