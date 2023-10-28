The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) and the Alabama State Hornets (3-3) meet at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Alabama A&M ranks 35th in total offense this year (393.6 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FCS with 393.6 yards allowed per game. While Alabama State's offense has been sputtering, ranking 25th-worst with 300.3 total yards per game, its defense ranks 12th-best with only 270.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legion Field

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Alabama State Alabama A&M 300.3 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (44th) 270.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.9 (12th) 122.0 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.3 (38th) 178.3 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.3 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart leads Alabama State with 646 yards on 46-of-81 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has rushed 61 times for 250 yards.

Dematrius Davis has rushed for 200 yards on 42 carries.

Kisean Johnson has racked up 471 receiving yards on 35 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaiah Scott has caught 11 passes and compiled 160 receiving yards (26.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyree Saunders' seven targets have resulted in seven catches for 91 yards.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has thrown for 869 yards (144.8 ypg) to lead Alabama A&M, completing 62.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Donovan Eaglin has racked up 427 yards on 81 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Ryan Morrow has carried the ball 67 times for 375 yards (53.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Cameron Young's team-leading 329 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has caught 16 passes for 297 yards (42.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Terrell Gardner's 19 receptions have yielded 286 yards and two touchdowns.

