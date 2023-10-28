SEC foes match up when the Auburn Tigers (3-4) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn is putting up 337 yards per game on offense this season (103rd in the FBS), and is giving up 372.4 yards per game (70th) on the other side of the ball. With 351.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 94th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 64th, surrendering 367.3 total yards per game.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Auburn Mississippi State 337 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.1 (105th) 372.4 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.3 (53rd) 186 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.1 (76th) 151 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203 (98th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 845 yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 259 yards (37 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 309 yards on 72 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Jay Fair's 241 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has collected 22 receptions and two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has put up a 184-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 28 targets.

Shane Hooks has a total of 106 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes and scoring one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has recored 1,275 passing yards, or 182.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jo'Quavious Marks is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 500 yards, or 71.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Marks has also chipped in with 18 catches for 138 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Michael Wright has racked up 198 yards (on 31 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin's 494 receiving yards (70.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 catches on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has caught 14 passes and compiled 184 receiving yards (26.3 per game).

Zavion Thomas' 12 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 154 yards (22 ypg).

