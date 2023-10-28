The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (5-2) square off in the 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 29, Florida 22

Georgia 29, Florida 22 Georgia has been the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Bulldogs have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

This season, Florida has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Gators have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +450 odds on them winning this game.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida (+14.5)



Florida (+14.5) This season Georgia has one win against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Florida has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Four of Georgia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.

There have been two games featuring Florida this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 49.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.2 points per game, 19.7 points more than the total of 49.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.4 53.3 50 Implied Total AVG 42 44.2 36.5 ATS Record 1-6-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 52 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.8 34.3 23.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

