Predators vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2) hit the road to play the Nashville Predators (3-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO. The Maple Leafs have won three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we project to win Saturday's game.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Predators 4, Maple Leafs 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- This season the Predators scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Nashville failed to win both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Predators have earned six points in their four games with three or more goals scored.
- In the two games when Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost both times.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 3-2-0 (six points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents twice, and lost both times.
Team Stats Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|10th
|3.71
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|18th
|13th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|10th
|6th
|33.3
|Shots
|31.7
|13th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|28.3
|7th
|4th
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|20.69%
|13th
|17th
|77.27%
|Penalty Kill %
|68.18%
|31st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.