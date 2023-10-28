Should you bet on Michael McCarron to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 32 games last season, McCarron scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

McCarron produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.6 shots per game, sinking 5.1% of them.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs secured five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

