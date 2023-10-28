When the Austin Peay Governors square off against the North Alabama Lions at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Governors will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-21.3) 58.6 Austin Peay 40, North Alabama 19

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Lions and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times last year.

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors went 8-3-0 ATS last season.

Governors games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Lions vs. Governors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 37.4 24.4 52 8.5 31.6 30.8 North Alabama 23.3 29 28.8 31.5 21.3 29.7

