UAC foes match up when the Austin Peay Governors (5-2) and the North Alabama Lions (3-5) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Fortera Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Austin Peay has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FCS by averaging 37.4 points per game. The Governors rank 46th on defense (24.4 points allowed per game). North Alabama ranks 72nd in the FCS with 23.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 81st with 29.0 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Fortera Stadium

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

North Alabama Austin Peay 422.9 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.0 (15th) 415.5 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.0 (91st) 190.8 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.0 (58th) 232.1 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.0 (10th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 1,717 yards (214.6 ypg) to lead North Alabama, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 289 yards (36.1 ypg) on 67 carries with one touchdown.

Demarcus Lacey is his team's leading rusher with 113 carries for 578 yards, or 72.3 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Takairee Kenebrew's 458 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 28 catches on 34 targets with six touchdowns.

David Florence has recorded 304 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) on 28 receptions.

Kobe Warden's 33 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 280 yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 1,926 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 173 yards (24.7 ypg) on 71 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jevon Jackson, has carried the ball 113 times for 647 yards (92.4 per game), scoring seven times.

Tre Shackelford has hauled in 35 catches for 481 yards (68.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Trey Goodman has reeled in 22 passes while averaging 68.3 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has been the target of 37 passes and hauled in 29 receptions for 337 yards, an average of 48.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

