The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) face the New York Knicks (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 121 - Knicks 101

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 3.5)

Pelicans (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-19.8)

Pelicans (-19.8) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.0

Pelicans Performance Insights

Last year, the Pelicans were 15th in the league offensively (114.4 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112.5 points allowed).

Last year, New Orleans was 12th in the NBA in rebounds (43.7 per game) and fifth-best in rebounds conceded (41.8).

Last season the Pelicans were ranked 11th in the NBA in assists with 25.9 per game.

New Orleans committed 14 turnovers per game last year and forced 14.3 per game, ranking 22nd and seventh, respectively, in the NBA.

With 11 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.4% from downtown last season, the Pelicans were 23rd and 15th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

