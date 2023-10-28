John Tavares and Thomas Novak are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators square off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Thomas Novak Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Novak's four goals and one assist in seven games for Nashville add up to five total points on the season.

Novak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 2 0 2 2 at Rangers Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 1 0 1 6 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Filip Forsberg is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with five total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and four assists in seven games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Oct. 19 1 1 2 6 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Tavares is one of Toronto's leading contributors (11 total points), having registered four goals and seven assists.

Tavares Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Oct. 26 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 21 1 1 2 7 at Panthers Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 1 0 1 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

William Nylander has 11 points (1.6 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 at Lightning Oct. 21 1 1 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.