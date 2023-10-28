Samford vs. Citadel Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Our projection model predicts the Samford Bulldogs will beat the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Seibert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Samford vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Samford (-21.8)
|49.8
|Samford 36, Citadel 14
Week 9 SoCon Predictions
- Mercer vs Western Carolina
- Chattanooga vs VMI
- East Tennessee State vs Furman
Samford Betting Info (2023)
- The Samford Bulldogs have covered the spread three times in three games.
- Not one of the Samford Bulldogs' three games has hit the over this season.
Citadel Betting Info (2022)
- The Citadel Bulldogs went 5-5-0 ATS last season.
- Last year, four Citadel Bulldogs games hit the over.
Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Samford
|29.3
|26.9
|39.0
|29.0
|19.5
|24.8
|Citadel
|8.7
|37.6
|11.3
|40.7
|6.8
|35.3
