SoCon foes match up when the Samford Bulldogs (4-4) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-7) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Seibert Stadium.

Samford ranks 36th in scoring offense (29.3 points per game) and 63rd in scoring defense (26.9 points allowed per game) this year. Citadel has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-worst in total offense (241.4 total yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (472.4 total yards allowed per game).

Samford vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Samford vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Samford Citadel 424.4 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.4 (121st) 360.3 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.4 (120th) 128.5 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.1 (95th) 295.9 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.3 (119th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has compiled 2,288 yards (286 ypg) on 242-of-333 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has racked up 584 yards on 103 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

DaMonta Witherspoon has collected 236 yards on 61 attempts, scoring four times.

Chandler Smith's team-leading 572 yards as a receiver have come on 54 receptions (out of 46 targets) with three touchdowns.

Ty King has caught 34 passes for 448 yards (56 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

DJ Rias has a total of 255 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has thrown for 638 yards (91.1 ypg) to lead Citadel, completing 51.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 145 yards (20.7 ypg) on 43 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 69 times for 251 yards (35.9 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 172 receiving yards (24.6 per game) on 12 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips has collected 132 receiving yards (18.9 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Tyson Trottier's four receptions (on two targets) have netted him 124 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

