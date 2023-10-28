The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Samuel Fagemo find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Samuel Fagemo score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Fagemo 2022-23 stats and insights

Fagemo scored in two of nine games last season, but only one goal each time.

Fagemo produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 40.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs secured five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

