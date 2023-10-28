The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

South Alabama ranks 28th in scoring defense this year (19.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 35.4 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Louisiana is putting up 425.6 total yards per game (42nd-ranked). It ranks 59th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (365.4 total yards surrendered per game).

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

South Alabama Louisiana 448 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (54th) 312.4 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.4 (49th) 176.1 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.1 (9th) 271.9 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.4 (92nd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has recorded 1,775 yards (253.6 ypg) on 138-of-205 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 578 yards on 103 carries while finding paydirt 12 times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 343 yards (49 per game) with three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 48 catches for 826 yards (118 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 24 passes for 373 yards (53.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Lincoln Sefcik's 16 receptions are good enough for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 906 yards (129.4 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 446 yards (63.7 ypg) on 57 carries with five touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has run the ball 64 times for 466 yards, with five touchdowns.

Robert Williams' 289 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 catches on 33 targets with three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has put up a 241-yard season so far. He's caught 19 passes on 21 targets.

Peter LeBlanc has racked up 209 reciving yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

