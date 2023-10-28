The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-10.5) 54.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-10.5) 55.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

South Alabama has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Louisiana has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.