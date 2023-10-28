The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Louisiana is a 10.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is set at 54.5.

South Alabama ranks 28th in scoring defense this year (19.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 35.4 points per game. Louisiana is compiling 32.9 points per game on offense this season (37th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 27.9 points per contest (88th-ranked) on defense.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -10.5 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -400 +300

South Alabama Recent Performance

While the Jaguars have ranked ninth-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (520.7), they rank 17th-best on the defensive side of the ball (258.7 total yards allowed) during that time frame.

Over the last three contests, the Jaguars have been firing on all cylinders. During that three-game stretch, they rank seventh-best with 44.3 points per game and 16th-best on defense with 13.7 points allowed per contest.

In terms of passing, South Alabama has been clicking on both offense and defense over the last three games, ranking sixth-best on offense (348.7 passing yards per game) and 18th-best on defense (133.0 passing yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars rank 87th in rushing offense (172.0 rushing yards per game) and 90th in rushing defense (125.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

The Jaguars have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

South Alabama's past three contests have hit the over.

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

South Alabama has hit the over in five of its seven games with a set total (71.4%).

South Alabama has gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

South Alabama is 2-0 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jaguars an 80.0% chance to win.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has recorded 1,775 yards (253.6 ypg) on 138-of-205 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 578 yards on 103 carries while finding paydirt 12 times.

Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 68 times for 343 yards (49.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 826 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 66 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 373 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Lincoln Sefcik has racked up 16 catches for 152 yards, an average of 21.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Brock Higdon leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Trey Kiser, South Alabama's leading tackler, has 27 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Jaden Voisin has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

