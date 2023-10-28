The Troy Trojans (5-2) hit the road for a Sun Belt battle against the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

Troy has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 25th-best in total offense (444.7 yards per game) and 10th-best in total defense (281.6 yards allowed per game). Texas State's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FBS with 38.3 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 28.4 points per game, which ranks 92nd.

Troy vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Troy vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Troy Texas State 444.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.1 (23rd) 281.6 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.6 (86th) 185.6 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.7 (15th) 259.1 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.4 (37th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has racked up 1,765 yards (252.1 ypg) on 123-of-207 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 951 rushing yards on 154 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 140 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 242 yards (34.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's 455 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has totaled 29 receptions and two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 363 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deshon Stoudemire has racked up 23 catches for 308 yards, an average of 44 yards per game.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley leads Texas State with 1,842 yards on 153-of-222 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 98 times for 726 yards (103.7 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has been given 51 carries and totaled 223 yards with one touchdown.

Joey Hobert has registered 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 612 (87.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 64 times and has six touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has caught 31 passes and compiled 395 receiving yards (56.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Kole Wilson's 39 targets have resulted in 30 grabs for 373 yards and four touchdowns.

