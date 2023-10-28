Troy vs. Texas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Troy Trojans (5-2) take the No.17 scoring defense in the nation into a clash with the Texas State Bobcats (5-2), who have the No. 11 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Trojans are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Texas State matchup.
Troy vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Troy vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-6.5)
|53.5
|-250
|+190
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-6.5)
|53.5
|-260
|+210
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Oregon vs Utah
- Washington vs Stanford
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Tulane vs Rice
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- BYU vs Texas
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Georgia vs Florida
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Duke vs Louisville
- Indiana vs Penn State
Troy vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Troy has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Trojans have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Texas State has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.