MVFC Games Today: How to Watch MVFC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 9 college football schedule features six games involving teams from the MVFC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
MVFC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Dakota State Jackrabbits at South Dakota Coyotes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Illinois Salukis at Western Illinois Leathernecks
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
