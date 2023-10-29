Will Alvin Kamara Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 8?
Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown when the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts play in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: -130 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Kamara has taken 69 attempts for a team-leading 261 rushing yards (65.3 per game) with one touchdown.
- And Kamara has caught 35 passes for 177 yards (44.3 per game).
- Kamara has one rushing touchdown this year.
Alvin Kamara Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|11
|51
|0
|13
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|22
|80
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|19
|68
|0
|7
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|17
|62
|0
|12
|91
|0
