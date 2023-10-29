Calvin Ridley will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Ridley's stat line this year shows 27 catches for 368 yards and two scores. He averages 52.6 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 48 times.

Ridley vs. the Steelers

Ridley vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 241.2 passing yards per game allowed by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Steelers have conceded nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 19th among NFL defenses.

Jaguars Player Previews

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Ridley Receiving Insights

Ridley has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in seven games this year.

Ridley has 19.8% of his team's target share (48 targets on 243 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 48 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (59th in NFL).

Ridley has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (11.8%).

With six red zone targets, Ridley has been on the receiving end of 31.6% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 7 REC / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

