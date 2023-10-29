Chris Olave has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have conceded 232.6 passing yards per game, 19th in the league.

Olave has put up a team-best 471 yards (on 39 catches) with one TD this year. He's been targeted 68 times, resulting in 67.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Olave and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Olave vs. the Colts

Olave vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Olave will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts concede 232.6 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Colts have scored seven touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Colts' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Watch Saints vs Colts on Fubo!

Saints Player Previews

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Olave with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Olave Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Olave has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Olave has 24.7% of his team's target share (68 targets on 275 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 68 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (80th in NFL).

Olave, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

Olave (six red zone targets) has been targeted 16.7% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.