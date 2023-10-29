Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are allowing the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 241.2 per game.

Kirk has 39 catches for a team-best 474 yards and three TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 55 times.

Kirk vs. the Steelers

Kirk vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is giving up 241.2 yards per game this year, which ranks 25th in the league.

Opponents of the Steelers have put up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Steelers' defense is 19th in the NFL in that category.

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-118)

Kirk Receiving Insights

Kirk, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Kirk has been targeted on 55 of his team's 243 passing attempts this season (22.6% target share).

He has 474 receiving yards on 55 targets to rank 35th in NFL play with 8.6 yards per target.

Kirk has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (17.6% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Kirk (two red zone targets) has been targeted 10.5% of the time in the red zone (19 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

