Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll face Levi Wallace and the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Jaguars receivers' matchup against the Steelers' secondary, see below.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers 64 9.1 17 63 8.65

Christian Kirk vs. Levi Wallace Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk leads his squad with 474 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 55 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

In the air, Jacksonville is 11th in passing yards in the NFL with 1,560, or 222.9 per game.

The Jaguars score 24.7 points per game, which is the eighth-most in the NFL.

Jacksonville ranks 17th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 34.7 times per game.

In the red zone, the Jaguars have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 19 times (fifth-fewest in NFL).

Levi Wallace & the Steelers' Defense

Levi Wallace leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 24 tackles and seven passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Pittsburgh is 14th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,447) and 19th in passing TDs allowed (nine).

So far this year, the Steelers' defensive unit has been clicking this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 127 points allowed (21.2 per game).

Four players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

Six players have hauled in a touchdown against the Steelers this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Levi Wallace Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Levi Wallace Rec. Targets 55 46 Def. Targets Receptions 39 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.2 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 474 24 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.7 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 161 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

