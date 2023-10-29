Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Evan Engram has a good matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 241.2 per game.

Engram has a 346-yard season on 41 catches so far. He has been targeted on 51 occasions, and averages 49.4 yards.

Engram vs. the Steelers

Engram vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The 241.2 passing yards per game allowed by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have the No. 19 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up nine this season (1.5 per game).

Jaguars Player Previews

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Engram Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this season, Engram has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Engram has received 21.0% of his team's 243 passing attempts this season (51 targets).

He has been targeted 51 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (85th in NFL).

Having played seven games this season, Engram has not had a TD reception.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

