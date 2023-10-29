Travis Etienne will lead the Jacksonville Jaguars into their battle versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Before placing a player prop wager, check out the player props for the best performers in this outing between the Jaguars and the Steelers.

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +480

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jamal Agnew - - 18.5 (-113) Evan Engram - - 44.5 (-113) Travis Etienne - 67.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) Christian Kirk - - 55.5 (-113) Trevor Lawrence 228.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) - Calvin Ridley - - 52.5 (-113)

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Robinson II - - 17.5 (-113) Diontae Johnson - - 50.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 43.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett 216.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - George Pickens - - 52.5 (-113) Connor Heyward - - 21.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 23.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113)

