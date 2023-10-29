The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Jaguars have won four straight games.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

This year, the Jaguars put up 3.5 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers surrender (21.2).

The Jaguars rack up 47.2 fewer yards per game (336.3), than the Steelers allow per matchup (383.5).

Jacksonville rushes for 113.4 yards per game, 28.9 fewer than the 142.3 Pittsburgh allows per outing.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Steelers have forced (12).

Jaguars Away Performance

The Jaguars score 29 points per game on the road (4.3 more than overall), and allow 21.7 in road games (0.8 more than overall).

The Jaguars pick up 382 yards per game on the road (45.7 more than overall), and allow 358.3 away from home (3.9 more than overall).

On the road, the Jaguars pick up more rushing yards (138 per game) than they do overall (113.4). They also concede fewer rushing yards in away games (68.7) than they do overall (80.6).

The Jaguars convert 36.6% of third downs on the road (2.6% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 23.8% of third downs on the road (11.6% less than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Buffalo W 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis W 37-20 CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans W 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee - CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston - CBS

