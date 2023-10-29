The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) are favored by just 2.5 points as they attempt to extend their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The game's point total is listed at 41.

Before the Jaguars take on the Steelers, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Steelers can be found below before they play the Jaguars.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-2.5) 41 -145 +120 FanDuel Jaguars (-2.5) 40.5 -142 +120

Other Week 8 Odds

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Jacksonville has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread.

Jacksonville games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

Pittsburgh has four wins in six contests against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are 3-0.

One Pittsburgh game (out of six) has gone over the point total this season.

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Evan Engram - - - - 44.5 (-118) - Travis Etienne - - 61.5 (-115) - 20.5 (-115) - Christian Kirk - - - - 54.5 (-115) - Trevor Lawrence 230.5 (-115) 1.5 (+120) 18.5 (-111) - - - Calvin Ridley - - - - 49.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

