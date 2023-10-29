Juwan Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Johnson's stats can be found below.

Johnson's season stats include 61 yards on seven receptions (8.7 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 12 times.

Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Saints have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Jimmy Graham (LP/illness): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 8 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 7 61 34 0 8.7

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0

