Will Kendre Miller Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kendre Miller was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New Orleans Saints take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Miller's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Kendre Miller and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Miller has rushed for 73 yards on 24 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and has seven catches (eight targets) for 71 yards.
Keep an eye on Miller's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kendre Miller Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Saints have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Alvin Kamara (DNP/illness): 69 Rush Att; 261 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 35 Rec; 177 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Brevin Jordan
- Click Here for Josh Whyle
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
- Click Here for Xavier Hutchinson
- Click Here for River Cracraft
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Miller 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|24
|73
|0
|3.0
|8
|7
|71
|0
Miller Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|12
|37
|0
|4
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|13
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.