In the Week 8 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kendre Miller score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kendre Miller score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Miller has rushed for 73 yards on 24 carries (18.3 ypg).

Miller has also caught seven passes for 71 yards (17.8 per game).

In four games, Miller has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Kendre Miller Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0

