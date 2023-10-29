When the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts match up in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Rashid Shaheed hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Shaheed will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a TD)

Shaheed has totaled 326 yards receiving (46.6 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 20 balls on 35 targets.

In two of seven games this season, Shaheed has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Rashid Shaheed Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0

Rep Rashid Shaheed with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.