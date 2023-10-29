Saints vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Saints (3-4) are listed as close favorites (-1) against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The point total has been set at 43.5.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Saints as they prepare for this matchup against the Colts. Before the Colts meet the Saints, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Saints vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-1)
|43.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Saints (-1)
|43.5
|-118
|+100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New Orleans vs. Indianapolis Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Saints vs. Colts Betting Insights
- New Orleans is 1-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-5-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.
- New Orleans has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).
- Indianapolis is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Colts are 4-3 as 1-point underdogs or greater.
- Of seven Indianapolis games so far this year, five have hit the over.
Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Derek Carr
|235.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+100)
|-
|-
|-
|Taysom Hill
|-
|-
|10.5 (-120)
|-
|-
|-
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|-
|52.5 (-115)
|-
|36.5 (-111)
|-
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.5 (-115)
|-
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32.5 (-111)
|-
|Michael Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|47.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
