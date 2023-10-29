The New Orleans Saints (3-4) are listed as close favorites (-1) against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The point total has been set at 43.5.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Saints as they prepare for this matchup against the Colts. Before the Colts meet the Saints, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Indianapolis Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-1) 43.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-1) 43.5 -118 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

New Orleans vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Saints vs. Colts Betting Insights

New Orleans is 1-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-5-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.

New Orleans has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).

Indianapolis is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Colts are 4-3 as 1-point underdogs or greater.

Of seven Indianapolis games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Derek Carr 235.5 (-115) 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (+100) - - - Taysom Hill - - 10.5 (-120) - - - Alvin Kamara - - 52.5 (-115) - 36.5 (-111) - Chris Olave - - - - 58.5 (-115) - Rashid Shaheed - - - - 32.5 (-111) - Michael Thomas - - - - 47.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.