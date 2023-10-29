Will Tank Bigsby cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Bigsby has racked up 45 yards (7.5 per game) on 20 attempts with two touchdowns.

Bigsby has also caught one pass for 6 yards (1 per game) .

Bigsby has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Tank Bigsby Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 13 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 2 10 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Falcons 3 10 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Saints 2 2 0 0 0 0

