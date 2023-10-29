Taysom Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Hill's stats on this page.

Hill's season stats include 25 passing yards (3.6 per game). He is 3-for-3 (100.0%), with zero TD passes and zero interceptions, and has 29 carries for 140 yards one touchdown.

Taysom Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

Week 8 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hill 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 3 3 100.0% 25 0 0 8.3 29 140 1

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1

