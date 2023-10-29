Will Travis Etienne pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jacksonville's top rusher, Etienne, has carried the ball 127 times for 504 yards (72 per game), with seven touchdowns.

Etienne has also tacked on 24 catches for 196 yards (28 per game).

Etienne has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns in three games, and has scored in four games.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0 Week 6 Colts 18 55 2 3 28 0 Week 7 @Saints 14 53 2 3 24 0

