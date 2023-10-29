Will Trevor Lawrence Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trevor Lawrence was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Lawrence's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 8, Lawrence is averaging 234.7 passing yards per game (1,643 total). Other season stats include eight TD passes, three interceptions and a 67.4% completion percentage (161-for-239), plus 41 carries for 206 yards.
Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Jaguars vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Lawrence 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|161
|239
|67.4%
|1,643
|8
|3
|6.9
|41
|206
|0
Lawrence Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.