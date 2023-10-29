Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are allowing the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 241.2 per game.

Lawrence has thrown for 1,643 yards (234.7 yards per game) this season, as Lawrence has completed 67.4% of his passes (161-for-239), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. With 206 yards on 41 attempts, Lawrence also has chipped in on the ground.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lawrence and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lawrence vs. the Steelers

Lawrence vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Pittsburgh this year.

Six players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Steelers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The 241.2 passing yards per game given up by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Steelers have totaled nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Steelers' defense is 19th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Jaguars vs Steelers on Fubo!

Jaguars Player Previews

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 229.5 (-115)

229.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lawrence with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has finished above his passing yards prop total twice this season.

The Jaguars have passed 54.0% of the time and run 46.0% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

With 239 attempts for 1,643 passing yards, Lawrence is 20th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per attempt.

Lawrence has thrown for a touchdown in six of seven games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (47.1% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Lawrence accounts for 43.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his total 239 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (66.7%) out of six opportunities.

Lawrence has not found paydirt on the ground this season in seven games.

He has five red zone rushing carries (20.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 204 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 20-for-30 / 181 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-37 / 315 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-30 / 207 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-40 / 279 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.