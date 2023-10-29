Zay Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Check out Jones' stats below.

Rep Zay Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Jones has been targeted 18 times and has eight catches for 78 yards (9.8 per reception) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Zay Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Jaguars have no other receiver on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 78 8 2 9.8

Jones Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.