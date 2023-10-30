The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) are monitoring three players on the injury report heading into a Monday, October 30 matchup with the Golden State Warriors (2-1) at Smoothie King Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (Foot)

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -2.5 233.5

